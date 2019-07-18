Bank of Korea cuts rates for first time since 2016

Joining a growing number of central banks acting to shore up their economies, the Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate overnight, and lowered forecasts for economic growth and inflation.

The BOK cut the seven-day repurchase rate to 1.5% from 1.75%, and now expects the economy to grow 2.2% this year (vs. 2.5% projected in April), and inflation to rise 0.7% (vs. 1.1% previously).

It's the first policy rate cut in three years amid a faltering economy that faces further risks from a heated trade dispute with Japan.

ETFs: EWY, KF, KORU, DBKO, FKO, KOR, HEWY, FLKR