Lords pass plan to prevent no-deal Brexit

The U.K.'s House of Lords has backed an amendment designed to block the country’s next prime minister from pushing through a no-deal Brexit by suspending Parliament, boosting the increasingly volatile pound 0.3% to $1.2467.

The measure will still have to be approved by MPs today in order to make it into the final version of the bill.

Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson has not ruled out the maneuver to ensure the U.K. leaves the EU by October 31.

