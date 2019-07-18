Futures slip as Netflix rattles sentiment
Jul. 18, 2019 5:42 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor19 Comments
- U.S. equity futures suggest a third session of declines on Wall Street, down 0.2%, as Netflix plunged 12% AH after posting its first dip in U.S. subscribers in eight years, as well as a big miss in global customer additions.
- The poor start to second quarter FAANG earnings unnerved the tech sector, while reports that U.S.-China trade negotiations are at standstill - due to Huawei restrictions - further weighed on sentiment.
- Be on the lookout today for the next wave of earnings, with reports from UnitedHealth, Honeywell, Morgan Stanley and Microsoft.