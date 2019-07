Novartis up 6% on Q2 beat; guidance revised upwards

Novartis (NVS) Q2 results: Revenues: $11,764M (+3.7%); Innovative Medicines: $9,326M (+5.1%); Sandoz: $2,438M (-1.0%).

Net Income: $2,109M (-72.7%); EPS: $0.91 (-72.6%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $3,096M (+13.2%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.34 (+13.6%); CF Ops: $3,111M (-11.4%).

Top sellers: Cosentyx: $858M (+22%); Entresto: $421M (+76%); Promacta/Revolade: $349M (+20%); Tafinlar + Mekinist: $340M (+20%); Kisqali: $111M (+88%); Jakavi: $284M (+19%); Lutathera: $109M; Kymriah: $58M.

2019 Guidance: Net sales growth: grow mid to high-single digit from mid-single digit; Innovative Medicines: grow mid to high-single digit from mid single-digit; Sandoz: broadly in line to low-single digit growth.

Shares are up 6% premarket.

