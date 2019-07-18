G7 finance chiefs take on digital tax challenges

As well as warning on the "serious risks" posed by Facebook's Libra and other digital coins, G7 finance ministers agree to tackle digital tax challenges at a meeting outside of Paris.

"Ministers agreed that a minimum level of effective taxation, such as for example the U.S. GILTI regime, would contribute to ensuring that companies pay their fair share of tax," according to a draft of the chair's summary.

The global intangible low-taxed income regime aims to subject overseas intangible income to 10.5% to discourage companies from shifting profits abroad instead of the nominal U.S. corporate tax rate under the Trump tax cuts of 21%.