SM Energy reports Q2 production results, revises 2019 guidance

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Q2 production of 12.4 MMBoe (136.5 MBoe/d), is up 16% sequentially, on performance from both the Permian and South Texas exceeding expectations.

Cost incurred in oil and gas activities was $269M with total capital spend of $261M, which was below guidance.

For Q3, forecasts production of 12.0 -12.2 MMBoe with ~43% oil in the commodity mix.

Production guidance 2H includes the effect of anticipated production shut-ins of up to 1.5 MMBoe due to offset operator activity, simops and other impacts, as well as ethane rejection, which reduces overall barrel equivalent production volume.

The company increased FY19 total production guidance at the mid-point to 47.0 - 47.8 MMBoe, or 129 - 131 MBoe/d, while total capital spend guidance is reduced at the mid-point to $1,025M

At the end of the quarter, long-term debt stood at $2.5B