UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised

UnitedHealth (UNH) Q2 results: Revenues: $60,595M (+8.0%); Premiums: $4,7164M (+6.1%); Products: $8,353M (+19.3%); Services: $4,496M (+5.3%); Investment and other income: $582M (63.9%).

UnitedHealthcare: $48,594M (+5.8%); Optum: $28,029M (+13.4%).

Net Income: $3,293M (+12.7%); EPS: $3.42 (+14.8%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $3,473M (+12.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $3.60 (+14.6%); CF Ops: $9,108M (-26.4%).

2019 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $13.95 - 14.15 from $13.80 - 14.05; Non-GAAP EPS: $14.70 - 14.90 from $14.50 - 14.75; GAAP net income: $13,500M - 13,750M from $13,425M - 13,750M; Non-GAAP net income: $14,220M - 14,470M from $14,115M - 14,440M.

Shares are up 1% premarket.

Previously: UnitedHealth EPS beats by $0.14, revenue in-line (July 18)