BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income

BB&T (NYSE:BBT), which in February agreed to merge with SunTrust, reports Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.12, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.08 and increasing from $1.05 in Q1.

Adjusted EPS excludes merger-related and restructuring expenses of $19M after-tax and incremental operating expenses related to the merger of $7M after-tax.

"These results were driven by strong loan growth, improved revenues led by record insurance income and a strong performance in investment banking and brokerage fees and commissions, as well as continued healthy asset quality," said Chairman and CEO Kelly S. King.

Q2 net interest income - taxable equivalent was $1.71B down from $1.72B in Q1; Q2 net interest margin of 3.42% fell 9 basis points from Q1, including 4 bps attributable to income from certain post-employment benefit plans that was recorded in the prior quarter

Average loans and leases held for investment were $150.5B, up 6.5% annualized vs. Q1, with average commercial and industrial loans increasing 7.8% and average residential mortgage loans up 8.9%.

Average deposits were relatively flat at $160B vs. Q1; average annualized cost of total deposits was 0.68%, up 4 bps compared with the prior quarter.

Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 20.00%.

Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance net income of $445M rose from $379M in Q1.

Community Banking Commercial net income of $319M fell from $328M in Q1.

Financial Services and Commercial Finance net income of $169M increased from $156M in prior quarter.

Insurance Holdings net income of $111M rose from $88M Q/Q.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

