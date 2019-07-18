Bayer, Bristol-Myers and Ono team up in colorectal cancer study

Citing encouraging results from a Phase 1 study in Japan, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OTC:OPHLF) will collaborate on a clinical trial evaluating the combination Stivarga (regorafenib) and Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer (MSS mCRC), the most common type of CRC.

Regorafenib is a kinase inhibitor that is approved to treat mCRC patients previously treated with chemo and an anti-VEGF therapy (and an anti-EGFR therapy if RAS wild-type).

Nivolumab is a PD-1 inhibitor approved to treat microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient mCRC that has progressed after chemo or in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab).

Despite the progress and current approvals, MSS mCRC remains difficult to treat.

Additional terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.