Hecla pops 2% on Q2 production results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is +2% in pre-market as it reports Q2 silver production of 3M ounces, +16% Y/Y and gold production of 58,390 ounces down 3%.

The company says that strong silver production reflects the continued out-performance of Greens Creek, which had higher grades and recoveries; Hecla also expects gold production to be higher at both Casa Berardi and in Nevada in 2H 2019, particularly the Q4.

Greens Creek mine produced 2.4M ounces of silver up 19% which is the most silver production in three years; gold production declined 3% to 13,256 ounces; the mill operated at an average of 2,301 tons per day.

At the Casa Berardi mine, 28,892 ounces of gold was produced down 32% due to lower grades and lower mill throughput and recovery; mill operated at an average of 3,820 tpd.

At the San Sebastian mine lower ore grades resulted in 0.5M ounces of silver, -17% and 3,547 ounces of gold, -8%.

At the Nevada operations, 12,695 ounces of gold and 49,450 ounces of silver were produced and Lucky Friday mine produced 127,147 ounces of silver.

Lead production stood at 5,514 tons and zinc production decreased 7% to 13,315 tons.

At the end of the quarter, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was ~$10M, with a draw on the revolving line of credit of $52M; amended revolving credit agreement to allow higher debt to EBITDA ratios for the next year.