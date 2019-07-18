Honeywell +1.7% raising guidance range again

Earnings per share of $2.10, which was up 9% adjusted, excluding the impact of the spin-offs, and at the high end of second-quarter guidance.

Sales by segment: Aerospace +11%; Home and Building Technologies +5%; Performance Materials and Technologies +4%; Safety and Productivity Solutions -4%.

During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately $1.9B in shares and generated $1.5B of adjusted free cash flow, with conversion of 100%. It also remains on a path to "deliver approximately 100% conversion for the full year."

Raised FY outlook: EPS guidance to $7.95-$8.15 ($7.90-$8.15), on sales of $36.7B-$37.2B ($36.5B-$37.2B).

HON +1.7% premarket

Q2 results