Blackstone reports Q2 inflows of $45.1B
Jul. 18, 2019 7:22 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Q2 distributable earnings per share of 57 cents beast the consensus estimate of 51 cents and increased from 56 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 total revenue of $1.49B exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.15B and decreased from $2.63B a year ago.
- Completed the conversion to a corporation on July 1, 2019.
- Fee-related earnings of $421.8M rose 24% Y/Y.
- Inflows of $45.1B during the quarter, bringing inflows for the last twelve months to $150.7B.
- Real estate inflows of $14.4B in Q2, $42.1B in last 12 months.
- Private equity inflows of $16.8B in Q2, $62.1B LTM.
- Hedge fund solutions inflows of $3.8B in Q2, $12.7B LTM.
- Credit inflows of $10.1B in Q2, $33.8B LTM.
- Total assets under management of $545.5B, up 24% Y/Y.
- Fee-earning AUM of $387.9B, up 16% Y/Y.
- Realizations of $10.6B in the quarter and deployment of $18.3B.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
