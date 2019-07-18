Blackstone reports Q2 inflows of $45.1B

Jul. 18, 2019
  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Q2 distributable earnings per share of 57 cents beast the consensus estimate of 51 cents and increased from 56 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 total revenue of $1.49B exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.15B and decreased from $2.63B a year ago.
  • Completed the conversion to a corporation on July 1, 2019.
  • Fee-related earnings of $421.8M rose 24% Y/Y.
  • Inflows of $45.1B during the quarter, bringing inflows for the last twelve months to $150.7B.
  1. Real estate inflows of $14.4B in Q2, $42.1B in last 12 months.
  2. Private equity inflows of $16.8B in Q2, $62.1B LTM.
  3. Hedge fund solutions inflows of $3.8B in Q2, $12.7B LTM.
  4. Credit inflows of $10.1B in Q2, $33.8B LTM.
