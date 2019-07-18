TSMC beats Q2 after June strength

Industry bellwether TSMC (NYSE:TSM) +0.9% reports Q2 beats with revenue up 3% Y/Y after a 16% drop in the first three months of the year. Last week, TSMC had reported June strength with revenue up 22% Y/Y. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $9.1B to $9.2B (consensus: $8.93B).

Q2 net income totaled NT$66.77B versus the NT$65.66B consensus. The profit was down 7.6% Y/Y, an improvement over the 32% Y/Y drop in Q1.

Operating profit came in at NT$76.3B compared to $77.35B.

Gross margin was 43%, below the 44.4% consensus.

Shipments of 7nm accounted for 21% of total wafer revenue, 10nm for 3%, and 16nm for 23%. Advanced tech (16nm+) accounted for 47% of the total.

Press release.