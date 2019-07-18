Philip Morris positive on earnings beat and raised EPS outlook

  • Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) reports revenue rose 5.4% if the impact of the currency swings is backed out in Q2.
  • European Union revenue up 3% to $2.58B.
  • Middle East & Africa revenue down 1.8% to $1B.
  • Eastern Europe revenue expanded 8.2% to $822M.
  • South & Southeast Asia revenue increased 8% to $1.25B.
  • East Asia & Australia revenue advanced 2.9% to $1.52B.
  • Latin America & Canada revenue decreased 34.7% to $527M.
  • Adjusted operating income margin rate improved 240 bps to 41.4%.
  • Cigarette shipment volume slipped 3.6% to 183.8B units.
  • Heated tobacco shipment volume up 37% to 15.06B units.
  • The brand with the highest cigarette shipment volume growth for the quarter was Dji Sam Soe +14%.
  • FY2019 Guidance: GAAP diluted EPS: $4.94; Adjusted EPS: $5.14; Effective tax rate: ~23%; Operating cash flow: ~$9.5B; Capex: ~$1.1B.
  • PM +2.65% premarket.
  • Previously: Philip Morris EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (July 18)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.