Philip Morris positive on earnings beat and raised EPS outlook
Jul. 18, 2019 7:29 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)PMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor99 Comments
- Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) reports revenue rose 5.4% if the impact of the currency swings is backed out in Q2.
- European Union revenue up 3% to $2.58B.
- Middle East & Africa revenue down 1.8% to $1B.
- Eastern Europe revenue expanded 8.2% to $822M.
- South & Southeast Asia revenue increased 8% to $1.25B.
- East Asia & Australia revenue advanced 2.9% to $1.52B.
- Latin America & Canada revenue decreased 34.7% to $527M.
- Adjusted operating income margin rate improved 240 bps to 41.4%.
- Cigarette shipment volume slipped 3.6% to 183.8B units.
- Heated tobacco shipment volume up 37% to 15.06B units.
- The brand with the highest cigarette shipment volume growth for the quarter was Dji Sam Soe +14%.
- FY2019 Guidance: GAAP diluted EPS: $4.94; Adjusted EPS: $5.14; Effective tax rate: ~23%; Operating cash flow: ~$9.5B; Capex: ~$1.1B.
- PM +2.65% premarket.
