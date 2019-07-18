Barrick Gold forecasts full-year gold production in upper end of guidance

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) -1.2% pre-market after reporting preliminary Q2 gold sales of 1.37M oz. of gold and 96M lbs. of copper, and preliminary Q2 production of 1.35M oz. of gold and 97M lbs. of copper.

Barrick says gold results were in-line with Q1 and support annual production at the upper end of its 2019 guidance range, while copper sales were lower than Q1's 106M lbs. primarily due to lower production at the Lumwana mine.

Barrick says the average market price for its gold in Q2 was $1,309/oz. and the average price for its copper was $2.77/lb.

CEO Mark Bristow said yesterday the Kibali gold mine remains on track to meet or beat full-year production guidance of 750K oz.