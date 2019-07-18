Trade war sinks SAP's Q2; shares -6%

SAP (NYSE:SAP) -6.1% reports Q2 misses with the company blaming the US-China trade tensions for the results. The company's software sales fell 5% Y/Y to €948M on softness in Asia and an 11% operating profit increase missed the 14% consensus.

The company reiterates its FY19 outlook, which includes €6.7-€7.0B cloud revenue and €22.4-€22.7B in cloud and software revenue with operating profit of €7.85-€8.05B.

Cloud and subscription revenue totaled €1.72B (+40% Y/Y), matching consensus growth estimates.

Software license and support revenue grew 2% Y/Y to €3.8B (consensus: 3.7% growth).

Earnings call starts at 1 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.