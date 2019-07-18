Morgan Stanley Q2 marked by declines in i-banking, sales & trading revenue

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Q2 net income of $2.20B, or $1.23 per share, falls from $2.44B, or $1.30 per share, a year ago.

Beats consensus estimate of $1.16.

Q2 net revenue of $10.2B declines from $10.6B a year ago, exceeds the average analyst estimate of $10.0B.

Institutional Securities revenue fell 11% Y/Y to $5.11B slipped, with investment banking revenue of $1.47B down 13% Y/Y and sales & trading revenue of $3.30B down 12%.

Wealth Management net revenue of $4.41B increased 1.9% Y/Y; f-based client assets of $1.16B vs. $1.08B a year ago; fee-based asset flows of $9.8B vs. $15.3B a year ago.

Investment Management revenue of $839M rose 21% Y/Y; AUM of $497B increased from $474B; long-term net flows of $4.9B increased from $3.5B a year ago.

Q2 return on average tangible common equity of 11.2% vs. 12.5% in Q1 and 12.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Tangible book value per common shares of $38.44 at June 30, 2019 vs. $37.62 at March 31, 2019.

Conference call at 8:30 AM.

