Generation Next intends to increase authorized shares to 200M

Generation Next (OTCQB:VEND) plans to increase the authorized shares from 100M to 200M.

This increase is accomplished through an amendment to the articles of incorporation which requires shareholder approval.

“We require additional capital to fulfill the backlog of Reis & Irvy’s robots and bridge the company to the point in time when we can generate positive cash flow from operations. Increasing the number of authorized shares gives us the opportunity to explore both debt and equity sources of capital,” said CEO Nick Yates.

Source: Press Release