AMD -1% as Mizuho steps to sidelines

Update with more details from the downgrade:

The firm cites AMD's valuation after the 80%+ run-up YTD compared to the 30% growth for SOX. Mizuho would revisit the stock at a more attractive entry point as the long-term thesis remains intact.

Original: Mizuho downgrades AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) from Buy to Neutral but raises the target from $33 to $37, a 10% upside.

AMD will report earnings on July 30. Street estimates have revenue at $1.52B with $0.08 EPS.

AMD shares are down 1.2% pre-market to $33.21.

The company has a Neutral Quant rating.