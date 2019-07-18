Seadrill wins West Africa work for West Gemini drillship

Seadrill (SDRL, SDLP) says it has secured a nine well contract with three options from an unnamed client for its West Gemini drillship in West Africa.

SDRL says the value for the firm portion of the contract totals $84M, starting in early Q4 2019 and running through Q4 2020.

Bassoe Offshore estimates the dayrate for the work at $185K; the drillship's current contract with Eni in Angola, which expires at the end of August, has a dayrate of $180K.

Earlier this week, the company won a contract in Gabon for its West Polaris drillship.