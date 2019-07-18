Alliance Data to start stock buyback, explains Q2 shortfall

Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) expects to launch a so-called "modified Dutch auction" to acquire $700M-$750M of its common stock, using proceeds from its Epsilon divestiture.

The tender offer for share is part of its previously announced plan to buy back up to $1.1B of shares and retire $2.4B of corporate debt.

2019 guidance: Sees revenue of $5.8B, in-line with consensus, and core EPS of $19.50-$19.75, which exceeds consensus of $19.10.

ADS shares rise 0.8% in premarket trading.

Q2 core EPS of $3.83 trails the consensus estimate of $3.95 and declined from $4.37 in the year-ago period.

Core earnings were hurt by the timing of its acquisitions of several client portfolios aggregating more than $900M in June, which were expected to occur later in the year.

Q2 revenue of 1.35B fell 3% from $1.40B in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $310M fell 15% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Alliance Data Systems EPS misses by $0.12, misses on revenue (July 18)