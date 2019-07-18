Wainwright sees 310% upside in Outlook Therapeutics in premarket analyst action

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) initiated with Buy rating and $8 (310% upside) at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 11% premarket.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) initiated with Buy rating and $110 (14% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) initiated with Buy rating and $42 (104% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) initiated with Buy rating and $28 (36% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) initiated with Hold rating and $86 (17% downside risk) price target at Deutsche Bank.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) initiated with Hold rating and $79 (5% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) initiated with Buy rating and $22 (99% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) initiated with Buy rating and $34 (42% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) downgraded to Market Perform with a $188 (16% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.