Insteel reports Q3 net earnings fall ~83%

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) says that its Q3 results were unfavorably impacted by increasing low-priced import competition resulting from the Section 232 tariff on imported steel coupled with adverse weather conditions.

Net earnings sharply fell to $2.2M from $12.9M last year.

Net sales was stagnant at $126.3M on 3.7% increase in average selling prices offset by 3.9% decrease in shipments.

On a sequential basis, shipments increased 17.5% while average selling prices decreased 4.0%.Gross margin narrowed to 6.5% from 19.1%.

Operating activities provided $14.3M of cash.

Insteel ended the quarter with $7.4M of cash and no borrowings outstanding on its $100M revolving credit facility.

