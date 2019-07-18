M&T Bank slides 2.6% after Q2 disappoints

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) falls 2.6% in premarket trading after Q2 operating EPS of $3.37 trailed the average analyst estimate of $3.68.

Compares with $3.38 in Q1 and $3.29 in Q2 2018.

Q2 net interest income on taxable-equivalent basis was $1.05B, down 1% Q/Q and up 3% Y/Y; net interest margin of 3.91% fell from 4.04% in Q1 and increased from 3.83% a year ago.

Mortgage banking revenue of $107.3M increased from $95.3M in Q1 and $92.5M in Q2 2018.

Service charges on deposit accounts rose to $107.8M in Q2 from $103.1M in Q1 and from $106.8M in Q2 2018.

Trust income of $144.4M increased from $132.8M in Q1 and $137.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $55M increased from $22M in Q1 and $35M in the year-earlier quarter.

Efficiency ratio of 56.0% compares with 57.6% in Q1 and 52.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: M&T Bank EPS misses by $0.31, beats on revenue (July 18)