Raymond James leaves Apple sidelines on 5G confidence

Raymond James upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +0.3% from Market Perform to Outperform citing increased confidence in next year's 5G iPhone.

Key quote: "Our more recent checks suggest that Apple plans to bring 5G to a wider range of iPhone models, which is different from their plan when they had intended to use Intel's modem. We feel that offering 5G at lower price points will drive a stronger product cycle, and early production plans tend to confirm that view."

Apple has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

The firm also upgrades supplier Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Outperform.

Related: In April, Apple and Qualcomm's global litigation truce was immediately followed by Intel's announced exit from the 5G smartphone modem race.