SunTrust Q2 NIM hurt by funding costs, lower interest rates

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) Q2 net interest margin of 3.16% fell by 11 basis points from Q1 driven by higher funding costs and declines in short-term and long-term interest rates.

Q2 EPS excluding 7 cents of tax benefits and 3 cents of merger-related charges was $1.44, a penny shy of the average analyst estimate of $1.45; compares with $1.29 in Q1 and $1.49 in Q2 2018.

Q2 net interest income on taxable-equivalent basis was $1.56B vs. $1.57B in Q1 and $1.51B in Q2 2018.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $127M fell from $153M in Q1 due to slower loan growth and lower net charge-offs.

Average loans held for investment was $156.2B vs. $154.3B in Q1.

Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio of 59.0% vs. 60.8% in Q1 and 58.7% in the year-ago quarter.

SunTrust Chairman and CEO William H. Rogers Jr. says planned merger with BB&T is progressing well.

