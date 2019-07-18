Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook

  • Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reports comparable growth of 1.6% in Q2.
  • Acquisition contributed 2.7% point of growth in sales for the quarter.
  • Automotive group net sales grew 1.4% to $2.77B.
  • Industrial net sales increased 4.9% to $1.68B.
  • Business Products net sales down 1.1% to $477.73M.
  • Gross margin rate improved 80 bps to 32.4%.
  • Operating margin rate slipped 30 bps to 7.8%.
  • FY2019 Guidance: Sales: +4.5% to +5.5%; Tax rate: ~25%; Diluted EPS: $5.42 to $5.52; Adjusted EPS: $5.65 to $5.75.
