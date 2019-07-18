Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook
Jul. 18, 2019 8:44 AM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)GPCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reports comparable growth of 1.6% in Q2.
- Acquisition contributed 2.7% point of growth in sales for the quarter.
- Automotive group net sales grew 1.4% to $2.77B.
- Industrial net sales increased 4.9% to $1.68B.
- Business Products net sales down 1.1% to $477.73M.
- Gross margin rate improved 80 bps to 32.4%.
- Operating margin rate slipped 30 bps to 7.8%.
- FY2019 Guidance: Sales: +4.5% to +5.5%; Tax rate: ~25%; Diluted EPS: $5.42 to $5.52; Adjusted EPS: $5.65 to $5.75.
- Previously: Genuine Parts EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (July 18)