Union Pacific's Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) +3.1% pre-market after beating Q2 earnings expectations, as it raised prices and helped offset volume declines caused by severe Midwestern flooding and ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

UNP's Q2 operating ratio fell 3.4 points to an all-time best 59.6%, saying it is increasing network flexibility by reallocating investments.

Total revenue carloads fell 4% Y/Y, as growth in industrial volumes were more than offset by flat agricultural products shipments and declines in energy and premium.

The reasonably strong quarterly showing from UNP could ease worries over a railroad freight slump that sent CSX and peers plunging yesterday.