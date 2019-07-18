ECB looks at changing inflation rate to `symmetrical' - Bloomberg

  • The euro fell as low as 0.2% against the U.S. dollar after Bloomberg reports that the European Central Bank staff is studying changing its inflation goal to a "symmetrical" approach rather than its current "below, but close to 2%" target.
  • That means the central bank would allow inflation to stay elevated for a while after a period of weakness.
  • The move may indicate a willingness for the ECB to pursue monetary stimulus for longer.
  • The euro is down 0.1% against the greenback to $1.1218; earlier it had fallen as low as $1.208.
  • ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO
