ECB looks at changing inflation rate to `symmetrical' - Bloomberg
Jul. 18, 2019 9:07 AM ETInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE), EUO, ERO-OLDFXE, EUO, ERO-OLDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The euro fell as low as 0.2% against the U.S. dollar after Bloomberg reports that the European Central Bank staff is studying changing its inflation goal to a "symmetrical" approach rather than its current "below, but close to 2%" target.
- That means the central bank would allow inflation to stay elevated for a while after a period of weakness.
- The move may indicate a willingness for the ECB to pursue monetary stimulus for longer.
- The euro is down 0.1% against the greenback to $1.1218; earlier it had fallen as low as $1.208.
- ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO