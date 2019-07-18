PPG sees continued weak industrial demand, cuts revenue growth target

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) -1% pre-market after Q2 earnings edged analyst estimates but revenues fell 2.6% to $4B, with the company expecting weak demand to continue into Q3.

PPG says lower car production in China and Europe is resulting in reduced paint-and-coatings sales for vehicles there, and other industrial clients also bought less of PPG products.

The company issues below-consensus guidance for Q3, now seeing EPS of $1.57-$1.67 vs. $1.68 consensus, and expects full-year revenues to grow by a few percentage points at most when adjusted for currency changes, down from a previous forecast of 3%-5% growth.

PPG says price increases in Q2 helped offset lower sales volumes, and sales to aerospace and marine coatings customers rose, but bad weather lead to flat same-store sales at company-owned paint stores in the U.S. and Canada.