More on Snap-on's Q2 results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) reports Q2 net sales of $951.3M, a decline of 0.3% Y/Y, reflecting organic sales increased 1.6%Y/Y and $19.5M of unfavorable forex.

Company says the quarter saw continuing headwinds related to particularly challenged geographies and to unfavorable currency.

Financial services revenues were $84.1M (+2.6% Y/Y); and operating earnings were $60.6M (+4.8% Y/Y).

Sales by segments: Commercial & Industrial $335M (-0.8% Y/Y); Snap-on Tools $405.8M (-1.5% Y/Y); and Repair Systems & Information $348.9M (+1.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 122 bps to 49.8%; and operating margin before financial service declined by 27 bps to 20%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter $145.5M, compared to $189.9M a year ago.

Company expects FY19 capex to be in range of $90M to $100M; and effective tax rate of 24%.

