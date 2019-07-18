Trade Desk -1.6% as Jefferies cuts to Hold

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is 1.6% lower premarket after a downgrade to Hold at Jefferies, from Buy, with eyes on a high valuation.

A stock that's up more than fivefold since early 2018 "may already reflect the bull case for the stock," analyst Brent Thill says, and upside is embedded in at a multiple of more than 13 times fiscal 2020 sales estimates.

The next legs of growth will come from connected TV and international expansion, he says, though those are small contributors to valuation now: International is just 16% of overall spend and connected TV "too small to move the needle on a $650M revenue base."

He's updated the price target higher, though, to $250 from $225 (implying 2.4% upside).

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish as well; it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.