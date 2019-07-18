Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) -0.4% pre-market as RBC Capital's Biraj Borkhataria downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform and cuts his stock price target to $90 from $100, saying "macro headwinds are mounting" for the company.
The analyst says RBC has been "supportive of XOM's investment case for its counter-cyclical strategy, which should lead to higher returns over time. Despite the positive longer-term potential, macro headwinds are mounting across Chemicals, refining and LNG, which drive material earnings downgrades to our numbers."
Borkhataria believes XOM now trades at a "substantial premium" to the peer group.
XOM's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox