Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) -0.4% pre-market as RBC Capital's Biraj Borkhataria downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform and cuts his stock price target to $90 from $100, saying "macro headwinds are mounting" for the company.

The analyst says RBC has been "supportive of XOM's investment case for its counter-cyclical strategy, which should lead to higher returns over time. Despite the positive longer-term potential, macro headwinds are mounting across Chemicals, refining and LNG, which drive material earnings downgrades to our numbers."

Borkhataria believes XOM now trades at a "substantial premium" to the peer group.

XOM's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.