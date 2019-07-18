Berkshire insurer settles NY probe for $3M - Bloomberg

An insurance company owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) agrees to pay $3M to settle charges by New York state's financial regulator, the New York Post reports.

The allegations focus on the sale of "misleading" workers compensation insurance packages that ended up costing business owners more than they bargained for, the Post said.

The superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services settled with Applied Underwriters and five related companies.

Former customers have alleged that Applied Underwriters' products are designed so that small businesses end up being responsible for covering their own insurance claims, an arrangement they say amounts to a "reverse Ponzi scheme."

Applied Underwriters has said its workers comp product, called EquityComp, "is neither a reverse Ponzi scheme or a Ponzi scheme as alleged in court complaints."

Previously: Berkshire Hathaway shedding stake in workers' comp firm - NY Post (June 28)