Wall Street opens lower as Netflix weighs

Stocks are off to another slightly lower start as earnings reports thus far continue to fail to stimulate buying action; Dow -0.2% , S&P and Nasdaq both -0.1% .

Netflix ( -10.5% ) is a major drag on sentiment after reporting a surprise loss in U.S. subscribers, while IBM ( +2.4% ) and Union Pacific ( +4.4% ) provide some support.

European bourses are lower, with Germany's DAX -0.7% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -2% and China's Shanghai Composite -1% .

In the U.S., the S&P communication services ( -1% ) sector is the biggest loser amid Netflix's drop, while financials ( +0.4% ) and information technology ( +0.3% ) open in positive territory.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, leaving the two-year and 10-year yields flat at 1.83% and 2.06%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index also is unchanged at 97.24.