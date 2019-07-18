Wall Street opens lower as Netflix weighs

Stocks are off to another slightly lower start as earnings reports thus far continue to fail to stimulate buying action; Dow -0.2%, S&P and Nasdaq both -0.1%.
Netflix (-10.5%) is a major drag on sentiment after reporting a surprise loss in U.S. subscribers, while IBM (+2.4%) and Union Pacific (+4.4%) provide some support.
European bourses are lower, with Germany's DAX -0.7%, U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% and France's CAC -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -2% and China's Shanghai Composite -1%.
In the U.S., the S&P communication services (-1%) sector is the biggest loser amid Netflix's drop, while financials (+0.4%) and information technology (+0.3%) open in positive territory.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, leaving the two-year and 10-year yields flat at 1.83% and 2.06%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index also is unchanged at 97.24.
U.S. WTI crude oil -0.2% to $56.69/bbl, giving up earlier gains after Iran seized a foreign oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
