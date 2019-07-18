Chart Industries +6% on Q2 mixed results
Jul. 18, 2019
- Chart Industries (GTLS +6.2%) reported Q2 revenue growth of 11.4% Y/Y to $309.6M; and Orders were at $322M (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Company says in the quarter they experienced revenue and order strength across end markets, in particular in the liquefaction, storage and transport for global LNG and industrial gas infrastructure, specialty markets, and significant revenue synergies from the combination of Chart and VRV.
- Sales by segments: Energy & Chemicals $120.2M (+19.3% Y/Y); D&S West $115.7M (-1.6% Y/Y); and D&S East $77.7M (+24.5% Y/Y).
- Q2 Gross margin improved by 55 bps to 26.7%; and operating margin improved by 115 bps to 8.2%.
- SG&A of $50.2M (+4.4% Y/Y) included restructuring and transaction-related costs of $3.2M.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter $32.8M, compared to $22.6M a year ago.
- Total Backlog was at $752.8M (+46.8% Y/Y), with Energy & Chemicals $419.3M (+75.7% Y/Y); D&S West $130.1M (-11.6% Y/Y); and D&S East $203.4M (+60% Y/Y).
- FY19 Guidance: Revenue $1.41B to $1.46B; Adj. EPS $2.85 to $3.20; and Capex in range of $35M to $40M.
