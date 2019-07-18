Bausch Health prevails in Relistor patent infringement case

A New Jersey court has upheld the validity of Bausch Heath Companies' (BHC +0.6% ) U.S. Patent No. 8,524,276 covering constipation med Relistor (methylnaltrexone bromide). The patent is valid until March 2031.

The company sued Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA -2% ) Actavis unit after it filed a marketing application seeking to market a generic version.

BHC says it is unaware of any other marketing applications from would-be generic competitors, but adds that it intends to "vigorously defend" its intellectual property if challenged.

The company does not report Relistor sales as a distinct line item in its financial reports, but it represented no more than 10% of unit Salix Pharmaceuticals' $1,749M sales in 2018 and no more than 2% of BHC's product sales of $8,271M.