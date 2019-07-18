Sprint/T-Mobile result within a week - CNBC

The winding saga of a Sprint/T-Mobile merger may have an end in sight, as CNBC says that if the companies and Justice Dept. don't settle next week, the DOJ will sue to block the $26.5B deal.

The DOJ's antitrust division has been talking with the two companies along with T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.1% ) and Dish Network (DISH -0.2% ), which has been involved in talks to buy Boost Mobile and associated spectrum to help build a fourth nationwide wireless carrier.

An issue is still potential future control of Dish Network by another. Deutsche Telekom still wants any MVNO deal to terminate if a deep-pocketed operator like a cableco takes control of Dish, while the DOJ has been unwilling to agree to that restriction.

There's still optimism that a settlement with Deutsche Telekom could be at hand, though, David Faber reports.