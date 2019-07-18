Ally Financial +4.3% as Q2 shows retail deposit, auto finance growth

Jul. 18, 2019 10:16 AM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)ALLYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYrises 4.3% after Q2 adjusted EPS of 97 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 89 cents and increased from 80 cents in Q1 and 83 cents in the year-ago period.
  • “We posted the highest second quarter of retail deposit growth since the inception of Ally Bank, with retail balances increasing $3.2B, and total deposits exceeding $116B," said CEO Jeffrey Brown.
  • Automotive Finance pretax income of $459M rose 40% Q/Q, up 20% Y/Y; consumer auto originations increased to $9.7B from $9.6B in the prior year period.
  • Retail deposits increased to $98.6B at quarter-end, up $3.2B Q/Q.
  • Q2 net interest margin 2.66% vs. 2.67% in Q1; net interest margin excluding core original issue discount 2.67% vs. 2.69% in Q1.
  • Core return on tangible common equity of 12.4% increased from 10.9% in Q1 and slipped from 12.8% in Q2 2018.
  • Adjusted tangible book value per share of $33.56 at June 30, 2019 increased from ~$31.40 at March 31, 2019.
