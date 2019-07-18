Sundance Energy Australia to divest its Dimmit County assets for $29.5M

Sundance Energy Australia (SNDE -2.4% ) agrees to sell its assets in Dimmit County, TX for $29.5M.

The Assets comprise 19 gross producing wells on ~6,100 net acres and contributed 1,051 boepd in average daily sales volumes Q1.

The sale is anticipated to close prior to the end of September 2019.

In anticipation of this transaction sale, the Company’s recently announced ~40% increase to its borrowing base facility did not include any reserves associated with the Assets in the calculation of the borrowing base.