Blackstone Infrastructure Partners gets $14B in commitments

Blackstone (BX +0.2% ) holds the final close on its inaugural fundraising phase for Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, bringing total commitment for BIP to $14B.

BIP is a permanent capital vehicle focused on investing across all infrastructure sectors, including transportation, energy (utilities, midstream and renewables), communications, and water and waste.

Investors in the fund include a mix of public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, foundations, and family offices.

BIP was formed in 2017 with a $20B long-term matching anchor commitment from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.