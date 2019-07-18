Blackstone Infrastructure Partners gets $14B in commitments

Blackstone (BX +0.2%) holds the final close on its inaugural fundraising phase for Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, bringing total commitment for BIP to $14B.
BIP is a permanent capital vehicle focused on investing across all infrastructure sectors, including transportation, energy (utilities, midstream and renewables), communications, and water and waste.
Investors in the fund include a mix of public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, foundations, and family offices.
BIP was formed in 2017 with a $20B long-term matching anchor commitment from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Now read: Brookfield Series, Part II: 7% Yielding Brookfield Property Partners' Transformation Is Nearly Complete »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox