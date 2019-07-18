Energy Recovery lands water projects in Saudi Arabia

Jul. 18, 2019 10:34 AM ETEnergy Recovery, Inc. (ERII)ERIIBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • Energy Recovery (ERII -1.4%) has announced total awards of $5.8M to supply its PX Q300 Pressure Exchanger devices along with related equipment and services to multiple desalination facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
  • "Through our Water business, we continue to see opportunity and growth in the Middle East and across the globe," said Energy Recovery President and CEO Chris Gannon.
  • Earlier this year, the company announced separate desalination projects in Saudi Arabia worth $8.8M, as well as projects in the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman.
