Stifel starts up venture banking and lending unit
Jul. 18, 2019 10:30 AM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)SFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Stifel Financial (SF +0.3%) launches a venture banking and lending business to provide debt capital financing and commercial banking services to growth companies and their backers.
- Stifel Venture Banking and Lending Group is targeting early stage start-ups through mature growth companies, with specific focus on the technology, healthcare, and life sciences industries.
- Managing Director Brad Ellis and Director Nathaniel Stone have joined Stifel as co-founders of the group. Most recently Ellis was managing director at Square 1 Bank and Stone was most recently senior lender at Square 1.