Mortgage rates rise

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.81% for the week ending July 18, 2019, up from 3.75% in the prior week and vs. 4.52% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Markets Survey.

"The rise in rates was driven by continued improvement in consumer spending and partly due to optimism around a forthcoming cut in short term interest rates, which should provide support for business and investor sentiment," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.23% vs. 3.22% in prior week and 4.0% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.48% vs. 3.46% in the previous week and 3.87% at this time last year.

