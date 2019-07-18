Gold Resource maintains full-year production view for Mexican mine

Gold Resource Corp. (GORO +0.3% ) reports preliminary Q2 production results of 9.5K oz. of gold and 467.5K oz. of silver, and says it expects to raise its global production outlook once commercial production levels are reached at its Isabella Pearl gold project in Nevada.

Isabella Pearl reported commencement of first gold production during Q2.

GORO says preliminary production from the Oaxaca mine in Mexico totaled 7.9K oz. of gold and 466.5K oz. of silver, and it maintains full-year production guidance for the mine of 27K gold oz. and 1.7M silver oz.