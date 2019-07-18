Kansas City Southern Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (+11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $704.55M (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ksu has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.