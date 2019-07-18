Gentex Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $463.19M (+1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gntx has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.