Autoliv Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (-35.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.15B (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, alv has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.