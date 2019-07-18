GM rolls out mid-engine Corvette to challenge Europeans

General Motors (GM) is poised to unveil its long-awaited newly designed mid-engine 2020 Corvette, a move the company hopes will bring the Corvette closer to exotic supercars made in Europe such as the Lamborghini and Ferrari.

GM wants its most recognizable nameplate to evolve to attract a fresh crop of buyers, as it introduces the Corvette's most radical redesign ever, switching to a midsection engine that gives the car a starkly different look.

Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell says the car gives GM a sorely needed shot in the arm after a difficult year: "A Corvette is not going to help pad margins the way a Silverado would. But from an image and excitement standpoint... that halo effect the Corvette fills is unique."