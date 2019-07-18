More on SGS SA H1 results

SGS SA (OTCPK:SGSOF) reports H1 revenue growth of 0.9% Y/Y to CHF3.34B.

Adj. operating margin increased 20 bps to 14.6%.

Return on Invested Capital increased 310 bps to 23.9%.

Segment revenue with organic Y/Y growth: Agriculture, Food & Life 525M (+4.8%); Minerals 7.6M (+5.3%); Oil, Gas & Chemicals 620M (+3.3%); Consumer & Retail 502M (+5.9%); Certification & Business Enhancement 196M (+2.6%); Industrial 476M (+7.4%); Environment, Health & Safety 261M (+5.7%); Transportation 257M (-4.1%) and Governments & Institutions 129M (-4.4%). (All currency in CHF)

Adj. operating margin on CCY: Agriculture, Food & Life +30 bps to 13.9%; Minerals +110 bps to 16%; Oil, Gas & Chemicals +100 bps to 9.7%; Consumer & Retail was flat; Certification & Business Enhancement +10 bps to 17.9%; Industrial +240 bps to 10.1%; Environment, Health & Safety +60 bps to 10.7%; Transportation -170 bps to 13.6% and Governments & Institutions -950 bps to 19.4%. .

Capital investment was CHF125M and the Group completed 7 acquisitions for a total cash consideration of CHF138M.

Guidance 2019: The Group expects to deliver solid organic revenue growth and higher adj. operating income on a constant currency basis and robust cash flow generation.

Previously: SGS SA reports 1H results (Jul. 18 2019)